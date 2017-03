Thursday was a pretty good day for Jose Calderon, who made more money in two hours than some people make in a decade.

Calderon was signed by the Warriors, but was waived shortly after when the team signed Matt Barnes to deal with the Kevin Durant injury.

Still, Calderon got a jersey out of it, and a $415K check. Not bad for a day’s (not even) work.

Warriors sign Matt Barnes, waive Jose Calderon. But there was still this jersey outside of the visiting locker room in Chicago: pic.twitter.com/EKUFUlMUZM — Michael Singer (@msinger) March 2, 2017

They paid the man $415k for a two-hour stay, AND cut the check for his jersey. The Calderon chapter… https://t.co/5oPr1vGUPA — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 2, 2017

Meanwhile, the rest of us have to get back to work.