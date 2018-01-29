Posted byon
It was a surprise that Giancarlo Stanton landed with the Yankees to many, but not the late Jose Fernandez, however.
Stanton spoke at the BBWAA Awards dinner on Sunday night and announced that Fernandez once predicted he and the former Marlins pitcher would be teammates on the Yankees.
The part about “if things didn’t work out in Miami” is interesting, because it’s likely that both Fernandez and Stanton knew it wouldn’t. The Marlins have the worst ownership in MLB, with Derek Jeter’s group, as well as past ownership (Jeffrey Loria).
Still, it’s crazy that Fernandez predicted this move, and is scary to think how good the Yankees could be with both he and Stanton on it.