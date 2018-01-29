It was a surprise that Giancarlo Stanton landed with the Yankees to many, but not the late Jose Fernandez, however.

Stanton spoke at the BBWAA Awards dinner on Sunday night and announced that Fernandez once predicted he and the former Marlins pitcher would be teammates on the Yankees.

Giancarlo Stanton says that at the 2016 ASG, Jose Fernandez predicted Stanton would hit 60 HR and win NL MVP in 2017. Fernandez also said that if things didn’t work out in Miami, they’d be teammates on the Yankees someday. — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) January 29, 2018

The part about “if things didn’t work out in Miami” is interesting, because it’s likely that both Fernandez and Stanton knew it wouldn’t. The Marlins have the worst ownership in MLB, with Derek Jeter’s group, as well as past ownership (Jeffrey Loria).

Still, it’s crazy that Fernandez predicted this move, and is scary to think how good the Yankees could be with both he and Stanton on it.