Josh Allen’s errant pass attempt in Senior Bowl practice was comically bad
January 25, 2018

Former Wyoming quarterback is one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Allen has a strong arm and impressive physical traits, but he struggles with accuracy, which those who attended a recent Senior Bowl practice learned.

Allen and Baker Mayfield went through a drill in which they were tasked with throwing a pass at a target. Mayfield threw a dime that was right on the money. Allen, however, uncorked an errant pass that sailed well over the target.

Allen might need a mulligan for that particular attempt, which wasn’t even close to the target.