Former Wyoming quarterback is one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Allen has a strong arm and impressive physical traits, but he struggles with accuracy, which those who attended a recent Senior Bowl practice learned.
Allen and Baker Mayfield went through a drill in which they were tasked with throwing a pass at a target. Mayfield threw a dime that was right on the money. Allen, however, uncorked an errant pass that sailed well over the target.
Allen might need a mulligan for that particular attempt, which wasn’t even close to the target.