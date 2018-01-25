Former Wyoming quarterback is one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Allen has a strong arm and impressive physical traits, but he struggles with accuracy, which those who attended a recent Senior Bowl practice learned.

Allen and Baker Mayfield went through a drill in which they were tasked with throwing a pass at a target. Mayfield threw a dime that was right on the money. Allen, however, uncorked an errant pass that sailed well over the target.

Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen … I mean, maybe it’s a small target 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pbVldFeDkh — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 24, 2018

Allen might need a mulligan for that particular attempt, which wasn’t even close to the target.