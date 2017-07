Celebrities give the best in-game interviews — especially drunk ones.

Actor Josh Duhamel and actor-comedian Nick Swardson didn’t disappoint at a recent Twins game, when a FSN reporter gave them the opportunity to sign off with whatever was on their mind.

Duhamel took the opportunity to wish good luck to the Twins and Vikings, while Swardson dropped this funny line to get fans in the Independence Day spirit:

“God bless vodka!” Swardson remarked.

Nick Swardson & Josh Duhamel end FSN interview with "God bless vodka" pic.twitter.com/zXjBHQeOUF — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) July 4, 2017

Well said, bro.