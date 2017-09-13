Browns receiver Josh Gordon has been in rehab, but he’ll soon complete the program, and he hopes to get one last shot to play in the NFL again.

Gordon has been being mentored by former Olympic track star Tim Montgomery, who told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he’ll be completing his 90-day program on Sept. 21.

The Browns receiver last played in the NFL in 2014, and has been suspended by the league on three separate occasions. He is currently serving an indefinite suspension, but Montgomery indicated that he believes the NFL will lift the suspension once he’s able to apply for reinstatement after completing rehab.

“He’s been clean, so we’re hoping after 90 days he’s reinstated and they put him back in the league, which it looks like they’re going to do that,” Montgomery said.

It seems that Montgomery is optimistic that the NFL will reinstate Gordon, but that remains to be seen. We also don’t know if the Browns will welcome him back. The team is under a new regime, and head coach Hue Jackson is a no-nonsense type of guy. Gordon had been given multiple chances in the past, but burned the team each time. It’s possible that they could trade him for a late-round draft pick, but it seems unlikely that other teams would be willing to give up anything for him.

Will we see Gordon on the field for the Browns at any point this season? Stay tuned.