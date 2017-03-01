The Josh Gordon saga just won’t go away.

The suspended wide receiver will once again apply for reinstatement, according to ESPN.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated last season and took part in training camp with the Browns. Part of the deal was a four-game suspension to start the regular season, but before the end of the suspension he violated the terms of his alcohol ban and entered a rehab facility. Since then Gordon has been suspended indefinitely.

It seems like a lifetime ago when Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013. Even then, he was suspended for the first two games of the season.

Gordon, who will be 26 next season, was suspended for the first 10 games of the 2014 season. The Browns were 6-4 when he returned. In his first game back, he caught eight passes for 120 yards in a 26-24 win at Atlanta. His production declined after that, however, and the Browns lost the rest of their games. Gordon hasn’t played since then.

Even if Gordon is allowed back on the field, his days as a Brown are likely over.