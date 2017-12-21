Browns receiver Josh Gordon has played in three games since being activated by the team, and he’s shown little signs of rust, having already become a focal point of the offense.

Gordon has seen 28 targets in those three contests, hauling in 12 catches for 201 yards, which is pretty impressive for a receiver who hadn’t previously seen any action since the 2014 season.

Despite the off-field issues involving Gordon in the past, the Browns receiver appears to be focused and motivated since his return. He even stated that he’s not thinking about a potential trade, in speaking to the media on Thursday.

“You can ask for a trade whenever you want to really, but that’s not really on my mind, man,” Gordon said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’m just glad to be back.”

Gordon also indicated that his competitive nature makes him want to help the Browns win more games.

“It’s something as a competitor you want to do,” he said. “You want to come to Cleveland to change the dynamic, to be one of the people responsible for bringing a winning season, a winning organization to the city.”

We admire Gordon’s positive attitude, but the Browns are a long way away from a winning season. The team has yet to win a game this season, so nine seems to be almost out of the question, at least in the near future.