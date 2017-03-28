The amount of talent and athleticism that Josh Gordon possesses doesn’t come around often.

Just a few years ago, back in 2013, Gordon showed the ability to beat double and triple coverage consistently, catching passes from mediocre-at-best quarterbacks. And back in college, he helped inflate Robert Griffin III’s stock, making the quarterback look like the next Fran Tarkenton.

But Gordon’s off-the-field issues plagued him big-time, and suspensions have kept him off the field. He was conditionally reinstated in July 2016, and was eligible to play in Week 5, but elected to enter a rehab facility on Sept. 29. Right now, he’s still suspended, and the league is expected to make a decision on potential reinstatement by early May.

Gordon is proceeding like he’s going to be reinstated, as at 26 years of age, he doesn’t have any more time to waste. He’s been working out with speed coach Tim Montgomery, a former Olympian who served prison time for distribution of heroin. If anyone knows about having a fall from grace, it’s Montgomery, who was stripped of his medals.

Judging by this photo Gordon posted to Instagram on Monday, his workouts seem to be going well, and he’s moving toward getting back in peak shape.

Who gon' stop me, huh? 👑 A post shared by Josh Gordon (@flash) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

He also recently posted this tweet about how his daily workouts have been going.

Pushed the limit every day.Mentally fatigued & my legs are shot.A dangerous place to be https://t.co/kCQuZWTp55 no rest haven.We Fight On.🙏🏾 — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) March 17, 2017

The Browns are rebuilding, and in need of a veteran playmaker. Gordon has never really served as a distraction to the team, and if he does get reinstated, he should be welcomed at training camp, where the team can judge how committed and dedicated he seems to be.

Looking at the team’s depth chart, Gordon would be playing alongside Corey Coleman and Kenny Britt. Opposing defenses would have to respect the vertical threat from all of those three in 3-WR sets, which would give the team plenty of options, and help open things up for the run game.

Gordon could be the NFL’s best redemption story in the last decade, and hopefully, the Browns will be able to overlook what happened in the past so they can usher in the next chapter. He needs them to resurrect his career, and they need him to help make their offense more dynamic.

