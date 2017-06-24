After being selected by the Phoenix Suns with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Josh Jackson was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Friday’s Phillies-Diamondbacks game at Chase Field.

Unfortunately for him, he wasn’t all that great at it.

Now we see why the Celtics passed on Jackson with the No. 3 pick. Check out this first-pitch attempt, which sailed almost as wide as 50 Cent’s epic fail of a throw. Both he and Arizona Cardinals’ first-round draft pick Haason Reddick threw out pitches side-by-side, and it’s pretty clear who did a better job.

Here’s how it looked in comparison to 50 Cent’s first-pitch fail.

josh jackson vs 50 cent 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LPrRKu1oFZ — nick (@nick_pants) June 24, 2017

It’s a good thing that he’s 6’8″ and one hell of a versatile basketball player.