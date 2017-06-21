With the Celtics trading the No. 1 overall pick to the Sixers, and dropping down to the No. 3 spot, the team appears set to select Josh Jackson in the 2017 NBA Draft tomorrow night.

But nothing is certain, and things can still change. Maybe the Celtics will take De’Aaron Fox as Isaiah Thomas’ eventual replacement. Stranger things have happened.

The Jackson to Celtics move seems like a great fit, though, for both sides. Jackson was recently asked about the possibility of landing in Boston, and said he’d “love” to play there, which makes sense, given that they’re the only team in the top 10 that isn’t a perennial loser.

