Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo saw his redemption story continue in the most fitting way possible on Sunday.

Lambo, who was released by the Chargers just before the regular season began, landed with the Jaguars in October. He was previously a free agent, and was signed by the team. Lambo had the opportunity to essentially seal Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game with a 45-yard field goal, and that’s exactly what he did.

The Jaguars kicker calmly stepped up and drained the game-sealing kick with under two minutes remaining, giving the team a 45-35 lead. He followed that up with a funny celebration afterward, which you can see in the video clip below.

Kicker celebrations are the best celebrations.