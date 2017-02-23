Josh McCown is the definition of a journeyman quarterback, and it looks like that journey will make at least one more stop.

The 37-year-old told Sirius XM NFL Radio via NFL.com that “four or five teams” have reached out and inquired about his services.

McCown was released by the Browns earlier this month. That was his seventh team. His next team will be his eighth, which will mean that McCown will have played for a quarter of the teams in the NFL.

The Cardinals drafted McCown in the third round in 2002. He started 13 games for them in 2004, going 6-7. He hasn’t started more than 11 games in a season since then, and he would probably be an insurance policy if a team’s starter went down.

McCown is from Jacksonville, Texas and said he wants to be able to see both of his sons play in their youth football games next season. Jacksonville is relatively close to both Dallas and Houston.

If McCown stays close to home, he could be replacing another 37-year-old backup on one team or he could become very popular with the fans if the incumbent on the other team continues to struggle.