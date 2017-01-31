Josh McDaniels can laugh about it now, and he certainly did Monday night when he said that he wasn’t ready for the job when the Broncos hired him to be their head coach in 2009.

When the Patriots’ offensive coordinator was asked at Super Bowl media night when he’ll know he’s ready to be a head coach again, he said with a laugh “well I wasn’t the last time,” according to ESPN.com.

McDaniels was 33 at the time and had been the Patriots’ offensive coordinator for three years, including their 16-0 season in 2007 when they scored 589 points. It looked like he was ready for the job when the Broncos started the 2009 season 6-0. Then they lost their next four and finished 8-8. McDaniels was fired the next season after a 3-9 start. He was the offensive coordinator for a Rams team that averaged 12.1 points per game in 2011 before rejoining the Patriots in the same capacity in 2012.

Now 40, McDaniels interviewed for the 49ers head coaching vacancy but removed himself from consideration.

“Some of the things I failed at before, I think I learned from and am better for it. I think I am,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels is still young enough to take another crack at head coaching when he feels he’s ready. Perhaps he won’t be “ready” until Tom Brady retires.

[Pro Football Talk]