The divisional rivalry between the Cowboys and Redskins has been a bit more one-sided in recent years, with Dallas often getting the better of its NFC East foe when the two have squared off on the field.

The Cowboys have won five of their last six games against the Redskins, and even when Dallas appears to be in poor form, it somehow finds a way to rise up and beat its rival.

Dallas had lost its last three games heading into Thursday’s matchup against Washington, with a combined margin of victory of 70 points in those contests. Fans and analysts were beginning to write the team off, but the Cowboys came up with a big win to save their season for the time being, and will now be able to get some of their stars some much-needed rest before a Week 14 matchup against the hapless Giants.

As for the Cowboys’ dominance over the Redskins, it’s beginning to look like it’s taking a toll on Washington’s players. Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, who is playing in his second season with the team, revealed to reporters how he feels about it after Thursday’s 38-14 loss.

“Ever since I’ve been here, Dallas has just been a thorn in our side,” Norman said, via Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News. “I don’t understand. I don’t know what we do when we come down here to play these guys or when they come up to D.C. to play us. It’s devastating man.”

Norman continued:

“It just seems like a cycle that repeats itself over and over and over again when we play them,” he said. “All we want to do is beat them and we just can’t find an answer.”

Norman will have to wait until next season to get his wish, as the Cowboys swept the Redskins this year, and the two won’t meet again until 2018.