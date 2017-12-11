Josh Norman has seen the Redskins fail to qualify for the playoffs in his two seasons with the team, and he doesn’t appear to want to sit and wait until the team returns to its winning ways.

Norman saw his team get destroyed by the Chargers, 30-13, on Sunday, which officially eliminated them from playoff contention. That didn’t appear to sit well with the Redskins cornerback, who explained that winning a championship is what drives him, rather than money or fame.

“I came here to win a championship,” Norman said, via Kimberly A. Martin of The Washington Post. “If we’re not doing that, what are we doing? Why are we here? Because I’m not going to be a part of something that’s not going to go forward and win a championship.”

Norman continued:

“That’s serious,” he said. “I don’t care about the money, I don’t care about the fame, I don’t care about anything. The only thing I care about is that ring. You can strip me however you want to; strip all the titles I have to my name. If I don’t win a championship, that means it’s all for nothing.”

The Redskins cornerback then made it clear that he wasn’t ripping his teammates or anyone in the Redskins organization, but did say that it’s “unfortunate” he won’t be suiting up in the postseason this year, and that he has a desire to win.

“And I’m not throwing anybody under the bus,” Norman added. “I’m not trying to ride over anybody. It’s just, my abilities dictate who I am and who I want to become. And your opportunity, a chance like that, you can’t miss it. Those are the sweet, sweet, sensational moments that you’ve got to have for yourself, that you want to be a part of this game. And it’s unfortunate that you can’t have that today. I’m just going to have a sour taste in my mouth knowing that.”

Norman knows a thing or two about winning, as he played in Super Bowl 50 in his final season with the Panthers. Unfortunately, his team came up short against Peyton Manning and Co., and Norman has now set the bar high as far as his career goals go. He’s not alone in wanting to win a title — nearly every player wants that — but only a select few get to taste victory.

And while Norman didn’t necessarily rip the Redskins organization, it did seem like he wants to play on a team that provides him with a better chance of winning a title, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the offseason.