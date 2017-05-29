Redskins cornerback Josh Norman might consider himself a shutdown cornerback/defensive stud on the gridiron, but that defensive prowess doesn’t necessarily translate over to the basketball court.

That was on display when he played in a celebrity hoops game over the weekend, and was brave enough to step in and try to make a play at the rim in an attempt to break up a fast-break opportunity on one particular play.

Instead, he got dunked on by Knicks center Kyle O’Quinn.

Kyle O'Quinn dunked one down over Josh Norman at a celebrity basketball game! 😂 (🎥: @MakePlayz_com) pic.twitter.com/vnI4chqQDT — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) May 28, 2017

We’re surprised Norman didn’t just (step out of the way and) make a business decision there.