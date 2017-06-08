Josh Norman had the best season of his career in 2016.

Just ask him.

Although he went from four interceptions to three interceptions and wasn’t a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro like he was with the Panthers in 2015, Norman told ESPN.com that he proved more in his first year with the Redskins. He says he showed that he can do more than just play press coverage.

“By far for me that was the best season I had,” Norman said. “Last year was the year I could stand on my own and say, ‘OK, I can play whatever you want me to play, coach, put me in. I can go in nickel. I can come off the edge. I can have a sack or a big play, smack a running back in the backfield. Whatever you need me to do. I can be the hammer. I can be the force. I did that on the outside as well.”

Despite all this, the Redskins defense ranked 28th in yards allowed and 25th in passing yards. And while Norman was a crucial part of the Panthers’ 2015 Super Bowl run, the Redskins didn’t even make the playoffs last season.

This probably isn’t the best time for Norman to be touting his individual accomplishments.