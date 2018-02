UCLA product Josh Rosen is not only poised to be a top-ten pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he’s also doing pretty well off the field as well.

The quarterback has been dating UCLA volleyball star Zana Muno — an honorable mention All-American — for awhile now.

Here are some photos of the two, via her Instagram account.

wine > boys A post shared by @ zanamuno on Jan 15, 2018 at 4:35pm PST

feliz christmas A post shared by @ zanamuno on Dec 4, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

Good times with good people A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:02pm PST

Happy Holidays 🌲🌲🌲 A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on Dec 8, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

It’s unclear if Muno will accompany Rosen at the draft in April, but we’re willing to bet she will.