Once the United States Men’s National Team jumped out to a 2-0 lead in Wednesday’s Gold Cup match, El Salvador seemed content with the loss, and instead became more concerned with getting some cheap shots in and imposing their will physically on their CONCACAF rival.

At one point, in the 67th minute of the match, El Salvador’s Henry Romero appeared to get away with a dirty play — biting Jozy Altidore.

What the hell, this dude just bit Jose Altidore pic.twitter.com/ZGcrGTmKxt — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) July 20, 2017

This happened directly after he grabbed and twisted the veteran striker’s nipple.

Somehow, the referee crew missed the cheap shot, and Romero got away with it. The USMNT got the last laugh, though, emerging victorious by a 2-0 margin.