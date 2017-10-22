Toronto FC essentially had nothing to play for in Sunday’s match against Atlanta United, as they had already locked up a Supporters’ Shield win. But that didn’t seem to affect striker Jozy Altidore, who scored a sweet goal to level Sunday’s game at 1-1.

Altidore wasn’t exactly showered with praise from the visiting fans afterward — in fact, it was quite the opposite. One of the fans threw a cup of beer at him, which didn’t seem to affect Altidore all that much, as he attempted to head it away. The best part about it, however, is that teammate Sebastian Giovinco picked the cup up and appeared to drink from it.

Toronto FC will be fun to watch in the playoffs, that’s for sure.