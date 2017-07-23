US Men’s National Team veteran striker Jozy Altidore came through when the team needed it most during Saturday night’s Gold Cup semifinal match vs Costa Rica.

Altidore got behind the defense and effectively punched the team’s ticket to the Gold Cup final, with a world-class finish that showcased his confidence and ability to perfectly place the ball into the back of the net.

The through-ball from Clint Dempsey was a thing of beauty, as was Altidore’s finish to break the 0-0 tie. Maybe that’s why he got half-naked in front of the crowd at AT&T Stadium, receiving a yellow card for his celebration, which we’re sure he didn’t really mind.

USMNT now await the winner of Sunday’s Mexico-Jamaica match.