JR Smith, Dion Waiters get into shouting match during skirmish (VIDEO)
Posted by on March 5, 2017

Things got ugly at the end of Saturday night’s Cavs-Heat game.

It started with just over one minute remaining, when Rodney McGruder dunked over Channing Frye, and then gave him a little shove in the back. Obviously, that didn’t go over well, and a skirmish broke out.

J.R. Smith, who didn’t even play in the game, began yelling at Dion Waiters, which is pretty much the most J.R. Smith-thing ever.

Eventually, cooler heads prevailed, and the skirmish was broken up as quickly as it got started.