J.R. Smith attempted the most J.R. Smith-esque shot ever in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night, but the surprising thing is that he actually drained it.

It happened when Smith grabbed the knife and twisted it in the Celtics’ open wound. And by that, we mean, this crazy off-balance jumper he drained with no time remaining and gave the Cavs a 72-31 lead going into the half.

The large lead was historic, literally.

The Cavaliers' 41-point halftime lead is the largest playoff advantage in NBA history, according to @bball_ref https://t.co/VWdLz0TJe6 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 20, 2017

What an embarrassing first half for the Celtics. This series is all but over.