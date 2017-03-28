One thing Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith does not lack is confidence.

Even if Smith takes a bad shot, he still believes in his abilities, and has faith that it’ll go in. That’s what happened during Monday’s game against the Spurs, but it backfired on him.

Smith attempted a contested stepback three-pointer from the corner, which probably wasn’t a good idea, but he left his hand up for emphasis because he clearly thought it was going through the hoop.

Unfortunately for him, it got none of the hoop, and careened off the side of the backboard instead.

I cant get over this.

J.R. just fired and cocked his hand back like this shit was 100% nothing but net.

May God bless this man for eternity. pic.twitter.com/UkghwzUytU — 🚧Rob Perez🚧 (@World_Wide_Wob) March 28, 2017

Normally we would say Smith will probably learn a lesson after prematurely celebrating that brick, but we know that’s not the case, and he’s not going to switch things up anytime soon.

About Matt Birch

Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter