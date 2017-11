Cavs guard JR Smith isn’t much of a passer — he much prefers to shoot — so when he does dish the ball, he tries to make it look flashy.

Smith dished out a highlight-reel assist during Monday night’s win in Detroit, and temmate Dwyane Wade benefited from it. The Cavs shooting guard made his way into the lane — drawing the defense in the process — and then found a cutting Wade with a perfect no-look pass, leading to an easy layup.

Slick dime from @TheRealJRSmith!@cavs are off to a great start on FSO & FSGO: https://t.co/HMsWhQjDww pic.twitter.com/3IC94L8kV2 — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) November 21, 2017

The Pistons never knew what hit them.