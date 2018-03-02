JR Smith was suspended during Thursday’s game against the Sixers for what was referred to as “insubordination,” and now we know what the reasoning behind it really was.

Smith apparently threw a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones while the two were going at it during a heated altercation, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

That type of behavior happens off the court fairly often, so it’s a bit surprising that Smith was suspended for it. Generally, those types of issues are dealt with in house.

What makes this interesting is that the Cavs coaching staff is clearly trying to assert its will and show the players who are in charge, something it hasn’t done in the past.