Bradley Beal’s tweet about the Cavs “not wanting to face” the Wizards doesn’t look all that smart right now.

The Cavs have blown out the Celtics in the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals– winning by 57 points combined — and LeBron James continued playing at a level higher than anyone else in the playoffs.

But for some reason, Beal insinuated that the Cavs were intimidated by the Wizards, and didn’t want to face them. This seemed weird, given that Boston defeated Washington in seven games, so the transitive property suggests that the Cavs would have destroyed them.

J.R. Smith probably believes that, too, judging by the recent tweet he sent in response to Beal.

If you don't knock it off! Win game 7 an then talk. Till then sit home an enjoy the show! https://t.co/aZkZ7Lpi4u — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) May 20, 2017

Zing!