Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett managed to sneak in a clever jab at Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during a recent autograph signing.
Barrett signed a helmet, and wrote this on it:
“It was a 1st Down Harbaugh,” with the score of the 2016 game between Ohio State and Michigan beneath that message.
This is a reference to the 2016 matchup between these two teams, when Barrett appeared to convert fourth-and-one in double overtime. Harbaugh was upset about the call as he didn’t believe Barrett got it.
Barrett clearly has not forgotten about it.