Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett managed to sneak in a clever jab at Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during a recent autograph signing.

Barrett signed a helmet, and wrote this on it:

“It was a 1st Down Harbaugh,” with the score of the 2016 game between Ohio State and Michigan beneath that message.

There are J.T. Barrett autographs. And then there are next level J.T. Barrett autographs. pic.twitter.com/BUdCzfessW — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 22, 2018

This is a reference to the 2016 matchup between these two teams, when Barrett appeared to convert fourth-and-one in double overtime. Harbaugh was upset about the call as he didn’t believe Barrett got it.

Barrett clearly has not forgotten about it.