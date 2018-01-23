Quantcast
The Sports Daily
JT Barrett trolls Jim Harbaugh during autograph signing
Posted by on January 23, 2018

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett managed to sneak in a clever jab at Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during a recent autograph signing.

Barrett signed a helmet, and wrote this on it:

“It was a 1st Down Harbaugh,” with the score of the 2016 game between Ohio State and Michigan beneath that message.

This is a reference to the 2016 matchup between these two teams, when Barrett appeared to convert fourth-and-one in double overtime. Harbaugh was upset about the call as he didn’t believe Barrett got it.

Barrett clearly has not forgotten about it.