Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett saw his draft stock slip a bit during what was an underwhelming season for him, especially given that he produced a dud during the team’s biggest game of the season against Clemson.

Barrett had a great opportunity heading into the year, as the 2017 draft class is very weak at the quarterback position. But he ended the season with a few subpar performances, and that’s probably a big reason why he announced he’ll be returning to Ohio State for this senior season on Wednesday afternoon.

This isn’t a huge surprise, as Barrett didn’t have many other options. He doesn’t fit in many other offenses, and certainly isn’t the most accurate quarterback out there. And had he declared for the draft, it’s hard to look at him being drafted before the fifth round.

He’s betting on himself, and that he’ll turn it around in 2017. That remains to be seen.