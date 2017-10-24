JuJu Smith-Schuster has been taking reps — well, earning them — from Martavis Bryant, and now the Steelers veteran receiver ma have been involved in stealing something that the rookie covets.

His bike.

Smith-Schuster posted this video on Tuesday, lamenting the loss of his bike.

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ MY BIKE GOT STOLEN 😂😂 WHY PEOPLE GOT TO BE LIKE THAT?? pic.twitter.com/W01q63IY0d — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017

It was a pretty sweet bike, too.

💔💔😭😭 I Hope It’s Not An End Of An Era #TeamFindJujusBike pic.twitter.com/inFJ1fhsbC — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 24, 2017

We’ll likely never know who was behind it, but it really wouldn’t be shocking if Bryant was behind it. After all, he did say this on Instagram about Smith-Schuster on Sunday night.

At least JuJu’s Fitbit will be logging some serious steps in the meantime.