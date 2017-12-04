Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been known to put some cheap shots on Steelers players when the two have squared off on the field over the years, and he appeared to get some payback on Monday night.

It happened in the fourth quarter, when Burfict was preparing to tackle Le’Veon Bell, who caught a short pass and was attempting to turn it into a long gain.

Before Burfict could make contact with Bell, though, he was destroyed by JuJu Smith-Schuster, who came flying in with an illegal blindside block. Burfict remained down on the field for awhile, and was eventually carted off.

JuJu Smith-Schuster absolutely crushes Burfict pic.twitter.com/Tlf2nLb2bw — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 5, 2017

Smith-Schuster was hit with two penalties for his actions — unnecessary roughness and taunting — but was not ejected.