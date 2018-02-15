Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had some unfinished business after the season ended, and he’s now taking care of it.

Smith-Schuster spent three years at USC, but elected to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft, rather than staying for his senior season. His mother, however, wanted to make sure that he eventually went back and got his degree.

And now, even after turning in one of the best seasons ever by a rookie receiver, Smith-Schuster is doing exactly that. He posted a photo showing him sitting in class at USC — in a Steelers jersey, no less.

Told my mom last year that I’d go back to school since I left USC early. I went back to college today. pic.twitter.com/yHnbwnsELH — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 15, 2018

It’s great to see that Smith-Schuster’s education remains a priority to him, even after all the success he’s already had in the NFL.