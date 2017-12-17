The NFL probably isn’t thrilled with Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster regarding what he did to celebrate a touchdown late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Ben Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass to Martavis Bryant, giving the Steelers a 17-10 lead with under a minute remaining in the quarter, and that’s when Smith-Schuster elected to poke some fun at the blindside block he put on Vontaze Burfict in Week 13 — which earned him a one-game suspension.

The celebration entailed Steelers guard Ramon Foster throwing Bryant to the ground in the end zone, and Smith-Schuster standing over him to rub it in — just like he did to Burfict.

When the league chose to relax its rule on end zone celebrations, it clearly wasn’t attempting to welcome sequences such as that one.

And as for Smith-Schuster, he doesn’t appear to be remorseful about the hit he put on Burfict.