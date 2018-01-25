Steelers rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is none too pleased with Bleacher Report over a parody video the media outlet recently produced.

B/R published a cartoon parody video on Wednesday featuring characters that looked like Patriots linebacker James Harrison and Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., which was made to resemble a scene from “Friday.” In it, Smith-Schuster’s character drives up in a car, and asks Harrison for his bike back. It didn’t go well, as you can see in the video clip below.

It appeared as if Smith-Schuster found the clip funny at first, judging by his response, which included the laughing emoji. Apparently, he did not, as the Steelers receiver posted this tweet shortly after, which took a shot at B/R.

For context, Smith-Schuster posted the distracted boyfriend meme to take a shot at the website for its continual coverage of LaVar Ball.

Still, Smith-Schuster needs to lighten up a bit. What B/R published was harmless, and wasn’t meant to be taken seriously. The Steelers receiver would have been better off just posting the first tweet, and letting it slide after that. Most athletes have thick skin, as they know if they fire back, they’ll just end up pouring gasoline on the fire.