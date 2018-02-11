Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was one of the most dominant rookies on the offensive side of the ball this past season, and he was a major producer for the team in the slot.

Smith-Schuster, who was a great complement to Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell, gave the team reason to believe life after Martavis Bryant won’t be so bad after all. He showed the ability to stretch the field, and also to be a contributor running underneath routes.

Not only that, we also recently learned that Smith-Schuster is humble enough to still listen to his mother, which we saw in a recent video he posted on Twitter. Even at 21 years of age, Smith-Schuster still took instructions from his mother, although he was reluctant at first. In it, she handed him a broom to sweep the floor with, and he protested at first, citing that he was an NFL player. His mother didn’t care, and she also had some words for her son to put him in his place.

“You ain’t sh–!” she could be heard saying in the video.

Mom putting me in my place! Making me broom around the house 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VVd8EmJ7ku — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 10, 2018

You’re never too old to take instructions from the women who gave birth to you, and Smith-Schuster is no different.