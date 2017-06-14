Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is beloved in Boston, and that’s a good thing, because he’ll now be playing football there for a few more years.

Edelman signed a contract extension a few days ago that will keep him with the Patriots through 2019. He probably could’ve received more money to play elsewhere — especially coming off a clutch Super Bowl performance — but he seems to really love the organization and his teammates.

Catching passes from Tom Brady probably helps matters as well. That’d be a tough thing to walk away from, for anyone.

Regardless, Edelman was recently asked about how he felt about being awarded the extension, and he shared some thoughts about it. NESN covered the story and provided the details, so click the link below to check it out in full.