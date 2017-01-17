Julian Edelman has chimed in on Antonio Brown’s infamous Facebook Live video.

“That’s how that team is run,” Edelman said on WEEI.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, unaware he could be heard on Brown’s live stream, called the Patriots “a–holes” after the Steelers defeated the Chiefs Sunday night in the AFC divisional playoffs.

The Patriots had been coy in their reactions. Tom Brady said that it would never happen in the Patriots’ locker room. Bill Belichick went into his bit where he splices the names of social media sites, coining the words “Snapface” and “InstantChat.”

Belichick seems to be downplaying the situation externally, but internally it’s hard to believe he’s not stirring it up into a motivational brew.

Edelman’s words, however, might be counterproductive. He took a direct shot at the Steelers organization, and that could stoke their motivational fire.

The Patriots have won four Super Bowls in the Brady-Belichick Era and the Steelers have won two during that time, so it’s hard to dispute that the Patriots are “run” better as an organization than the Steelers.

But the Steelers have been waiting a long time for a chance to narrow the success gap between the two franchises. Now they finally have it. And James Harrison, for one, could shout Edelman’s words into the ear hole of his helmet after a hard hit.

But it’s only Tuesday, there could be more coming from both sides.