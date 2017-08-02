The Patriots may be a world-class organization, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have the same fights that other NFL teams have among teammates during training camp.

On Tuesday, the team’s leading receiver from last season and its biggest offseason acquisition got into it at practice. And while Julian Edelman vs Stephon Gilmore isn’t a fight we would have expected to happen, it did, indeed, come to fruition.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported it started over an incomplete pass.

Julian Edelman has been told to leave practice after starting a fight with CB Stephon Gilmore after an incomplete end-zone pass. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 1, 2017

Here are some shots from the skirmish.

#Patriots WR @edelman11 sent off #PatsCamp field after getting into it with Stephon Gilmore. #patriots #nfl #trainingcamp #foxborough #pats #fight A post shared by Shaun Ganley (@eltiempo10) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

It was an open practice, but notice how the Pats made sure no videos were leaked.