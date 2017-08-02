Posted byon
The Patriots may be a world-class organization, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have the same fights that other NFL teams have among teammates during training camp.
On Tuesday, the team’s leading receiver from last season and its biggest offseason acquisition got into it at practice. And while Julian Edelman vs Stephon Gilmore isn’t a fight we would have expected to happen, it did, indeed, come to fruition.
ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported it started over an incomplete pass.
Here are some shots from the skirmish.
It was an open practice, but notice how the Pats made sure no videos were leaked.