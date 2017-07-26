Falcons stud receiver Julio Jones recently misplaced something very important to him, and he seems willing to do whatever he can to get it back.

Jones recently went jet skiing in a Georgia lake, but unfortunately for him, he hit a wake and an $100,000 earring he was wearing fell into the water. After a bit of searching, he could not recover it.

So he enlisted some help from Bobby Griffin, who is nicknamed “Scubaman,” as well as local diver Richard Pickering. Unfortunately, neither was able to find the earring, and it’s starting to look like a lost cause.

“Yeah, it was worth a little bit,” Jones remarked, via a report by Atlanta Alive.

But he seems to be moving forward, since it is just a piece of jewelry.

“As long as I’m good, it’s materialistic stuff,” he said. “You can always get that kind of stuff back.”

