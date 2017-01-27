Fans know Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is a special player.

How special, though, is often hard to quantify. Finding a metric to separate him from players like Odell Beckham Jr., A.J. Green and others isn’t easy to do.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk found a great way—Jones is the first receiver in NFL history to average more than 100 yards per game in four different seasons.

The skinny:

Jones topped the 100 yards per game mark for the fourth consecutive season in 2016. Via Pro Football Reference, he’s not just the first player to average 100 yards a game for four consecutive seasons, but the first to do it in any four seasons of his career.

It’s a pretty incredible number. But this had to be expected with Jones, who missed two games in 2016 and still found a way to post 1,409 yards and six touchdowns. Jones made up for missing those two games by posting 247 yards and three touchdowns over two playoff games thus far.

For fans who want to play Super Bowl prop bets, Jones it he guy to circle and bet it all on—an over/under on his yardage count against the New England Patriots seems like an easy wager.

Looking ahead to next season, it is hard to imagine Jones doesn’t further write his name in the history books.