Julio Jones isn’t worried about facing Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl, even though the New England Patriots cornerback tweeted he wanted “check” Jones when he was at West Alabama.

I wanna check julio jones…lol……real talk doe.. — Malcolm CB Butler (@Mac_BZ) December 23, 2012

“He’s a great player,” the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver said of Butler, according to ESPN.com’s Vaughn McClure. “But at the end of the day, I’ve just got to focus on me, and getting me better, and just working with my teammates.”

Butler, who made a name for himself with a game-sealing interception in Super Bowl XLIX, has developed into in one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks. He had career highs in interceptions (4) and passes defended (17) during the regular season. Jones might be the biggest test of his career. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Jones hauled in 83 catches for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season, and he is without a doubt one of the most difficult receivers to cover in the NFL because of his size and speed.