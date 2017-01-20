Julio Jones’ toe shouldn’t be a problem Sunday in the NFC championship game at Atlanta.

Jones was a full participant at practice Friday, according to Pro Football Talk, and is expected to play Sunday against the Packers.

In the Falcons’ 36-20 divisional-round victory over the Seahawks, Jones caught six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. He beat Richard Sherman on some of those receptions.

The last time Jones played in an NFC championship game, he caught 11 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns against the visiting 49ers in 2012. But the 49ers won 28-24.

If that kind of performance isn’t good enough to get the Falcons to the Super Bowl this time, then it might just take another 300-yard game.