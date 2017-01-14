Falcons receiver Julio Jones only has six touchdowns on the season, which is surprising, given that he’s racked up over 1,400 yards and averages 17 yards per catch.

But he added to that total in Saturday’s Divisional Playoff game, scoring a touchdown on the team’s first drive, when they needed it most.

The Seahawks marched down the field with a 15-play, 89-yard drive to open the scoring, and it was on Matt Ryan and Julio Jones to answer and give the defense a break. That’s exactly what they did.

Ryan found Jones to convert a critical third-and-seven early in the drive to keep it going, and Jones ended the drive as well, which was fitting.

It happened when the Falcons executed a pick play to perfection on a first-and-goal scenario. Ryan threw a quick slant to Jones, and Mohamed Sanu threw a perfect block on Jeremy Lane to free Jones for the easy score.

When one of the best receivers in football gets blocking like that, no one is going to stop him.