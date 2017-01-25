Soon-to-be free agent and future Hall of Famer Julius Peppers doesn’t know if he wants to play another NFL season in 2017.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Peppers—who turned 37 years old earlier this month—still isn’t sure if he’ll return for next season.

“I’m not really worried about that right now,” Peppers said. “I’ll let you know when I find out.”

Peppers tallied 7.5 sacks for the Green Bay Packers in 2016, his 15th season in the NFL. He’s currently fifth all-time in sacks with 143.5.

The Packers surprised most by signing Peppers to a three-year deal back in 2014. The former No. 1 overall pick produced 25 sacks and helped the Packers get to two NFC Championship Games in three years, but Peppers is still chasing his first ever Super Bowl win.

Making one last run at a ring would be more complicated than just returning, however.

Peppers is both without a plan for his immediate football future and without a contract for the 2017 season. It’s possible he’d have to find a new home if he decided to come back and play next season.

Over 15 seasons, Peppers made the Pro Bowl nine times while missing just six total games. He also had 14 seasons with at least seven sacks.