Julius Randle becomes first player to record triple-double vs Grizzlies
Posted by on January 4, 2017

Lakers forward Julius Randle had all facets of his game working during Tuesday night’s game against the Grizzlies, and recorded a triple-double in the 116-102 win.

Randle tallied 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, and did it against a very solid defensive team. This stat shows recording a triple-double against Memphis is no easy feat.

He joined a solid cast of characters with his triple-double as well.

Teammate Nick Young summed up his performance pretty well.

It was Randle’s third career triple-double, and there’ll likely be many more to come during the course of his career.