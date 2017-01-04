Posted byon
Lakers forward Julius Randle had all facets of his game working during Tuesday night’s game against the Grizzlies, and recorded a triple-double in the 116-102 win.
Randle tallied 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, and did it against a very solid defensive team. This stat shows recording a triple-double against Memphis is no easy feat.
He joined a solid cast of characters with his triple-double as well.
Teammate Nick Young summed up his performance pretty well.
It was Randle’s third career triple-double, and there’ll likely be many more to come during the course of his career.