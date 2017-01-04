Lakers forward Julius Randle had all facets of his game working during Tuesday night’s game against the Grizzlies, and recorded a triple-double in the 116-102 win.

Randle tallied 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, and did it against a very solid defensive team. This stat shows recording a triple-double against Memphis is no easy feat.

Julius Randle's triple double is the first one against Memphis in 177 games. That snaps the longest streak in the NBA. — John Ireland (@LAIreland) January 4, 2017

Julius Randle is the 1st player since Michael Carter-Williams (12/13/14) to record a triple-double vs @memgrizz, snapping a 177-game streak. — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 4, 2017

He joined a solid cast of characters with his triple-double as well.

Julius Randle joins a short list of players with multiple triple-doubles this season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/bNkuw8cvjI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 4, 2017

Teammate Nick Young summed up his performance pretty well.

Nick Young on Julius Randle's triple-double: "He’s turned into the Juggernaut with handles.” — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 4, 2017

It was Randle’s third career triple-double, and there’ll likely be many more to come during the course of his career.