In terms of character, it’s a safe bet there have been worse people playing in the NFL than Julius Thomas.

But the new Dolphins tight end said that while his statistics regressed during his two years in Jacksonville, his personality improved.

“I became a much, much better person in the last two years,” Thomas said during the Dolphins’ organized team activities, according to ESPN.com. “I think sometimes you get the impression that your success on the field defines who you are as a person and how well you’re living your life, and that’s really not the case. As you get older you start to realize that. When you’re 25 or 26, have amazing stats and you’re playing in a Super Bowl, it’s really easy to just be focused on just your game and not the kind of person you’re being and relationships with your friends and family.”

After four years with the Broncos, including Pro Bowl seasons in 2013 and 2014 in which he caught 12 touchdown passes in both seasons, Thomas signed a five-year contract worth an average of $9.2 million a season to play for the Jaguars.

He caught 46 passes in 2015 and 30 last season before the Jaguars traded him to the Dolphins for a seventh-round pick.

Thomas was arrested in 2013 for failing to appear in court for a traffic violation. The warrant was discovered when he was stopped for speeding.

Perhaps the personality flaws that Thomas was talking about led to him thinking it wasn’t important to go to court when he’s told. Now he sounds a little more humbled.