It’s pretty clear that former Broncos tight end Julius Thomas had Sunday’s game circled on his calendar.

Thomas, who began his career in Denver and played for the team from 2011-2014, squared off against his former team at Hard Rock Stadium, and he stuck it to them in the best way possible.

The Dolphins tight end caught a nine-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter — Miami’s first touchdown of the game — and proceeded to celebrate by trolling his former team in the end zone.

Thomas got down on his knees, put the football between his legs and made it look as if he was riding the ball, which was supposed to represent a Bronco. It was a questionable celebration, and raised some eyebrows from fans and analysts alike once the clip went viral on social media.

does knowing Julius Thomas played for the Broncos make this any less dirty? pic.twitter.com/LoWtHtnxfZ — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) December 3, 2017

Touchdown celebrations are great, but that gesture appeared to be a bit obscene. Thomas didn’t really set a great example for young fans there.