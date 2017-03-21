Jurickson Profar always plays with a lot of passion and swagger on the field, but that worked against him in Monday night’s World Baseball Classic semifinal matchup.

Profar plays for the Netherlands, and his team was playing against Puerto Rico, with everything on the line, as the winner got the right to advance to the WBC final.

In the first inning of the game, with a man on second, Profar came up with a big hit. Unfortunately, he assumed it was an automatic RBI, but thanks to a good throw to Yadier Molina, the runner was forced to hold at third. Profar was so happy about it that he continued to celebrate, and danced his way off the bag.

Molina capitalized, and wisely threw behind Profar, who was caught with his pants around his ankles and tagged out.

Adding insult to injury, Wladimir Balentien followed Profar with a homer, so the mistake cost the Netherlands a run. It’s important to note that Puerto Rico won the game in the 11th inning, 4-3.

