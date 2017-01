The All-Star Celebrity Game provided a hilarious amount for viewers on Saturday night when Justin Bieber was sent flying into the boards after losing control.

Video of Justin Bieber taking a tumble on the ice at the NHL celebrity shoot-out in California today. (January 28) pic.twitter.com/pO3dM6kfm9 — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) January 28, 2017

An even better moment is when Chris Pronger delivered the boom and checked him into the boards. Check out this photo which showed it.

AP snapped an amazing photo of Chris Pronger squashing Justin Bieber into the boards: pic.twitter.com/hhykeHh5Oh — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 28, 2017

That’s the best thing you’ll see today, hands down.