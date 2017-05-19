Not many things are stronger in sports than the Justin Bieber and Kardashian Curse, so we’re apologizing in advance for what Cavs fans are about to see.

Bieber, who rocked a Steph Curry jersey and shorts during a pickup game back in March, has jumped ship, it seems.

The bandwagon Bieber was recently seen rocking a pair of Cavs shorts at a recent concert — without a jersey, though, because he was rocking an undershirt, and of course, was pulling it up to show off his tattoos.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 18, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Sorry, Cavs fans, but your chances of repeating just took a huge hit.