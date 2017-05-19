Quantcast
Justin Bieber seen wearing Cavaliers gear, so yeah, RIP Cavs (PHOTO)
May 19, 2017

Not many things are stronger in sports than the Justin Bieber and Kardashian Curse, so we’re apologizing in advance for what Cavs fans are about to see.

Bieber, who rocked a Steph Curry jersey and shorts during a pickup game back in March, has jumped ship, it seems.

The bandwagon Bieber was recently seen rocking a pair of Cavs shorts at a recent concert — without a jersey, though, because he was rocking an undershirt, and of course, was pulling it up to show off his tattoos.

Sorry, Cavs fans, but your chances of repeating just took a huge hit.